Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

FTLS stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

