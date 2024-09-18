Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,543 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $166.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

