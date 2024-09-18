Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Hologic by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

