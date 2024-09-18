Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,379 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average of $201.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

