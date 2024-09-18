Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 19,992 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $311,701.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,553,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,844,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,558,353 shares of company stock worth $11,439,297 in the last three months.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

