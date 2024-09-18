Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,128 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $213.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

View Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.