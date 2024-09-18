Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 25,631 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 25,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $18,710.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,833,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,718,724.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Passage Bio alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,100 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $46,694.00.

Passage Bio Stock Down 3.6 %

Passage Bio stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 143,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,009. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 52,656 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,057,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 211,758 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 356,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 581,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 482,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Passage Bio

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.