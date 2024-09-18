O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,127.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,071.50. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

