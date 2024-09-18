ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORIC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 124,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,448. The company has a market cap of $732.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 301,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 171,650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

