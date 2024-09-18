Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.46

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 10964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Orkla ASA Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

