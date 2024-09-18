Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Sells A$393,300.00 in Stock

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Brian Lowe sold 150,000 shares of Orora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.77), for a total transaction of A$393,300.00 ($265,743.24).

Orora Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.60.

Orora Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Orora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Featured Stories

