OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Up 6.2% in August

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 878,400 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

KIDS traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,578. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.46 million, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 413,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Articles

