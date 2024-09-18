Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Now Covered by Analysts at Lifesci Capital

Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.89% from the company’s current price.

ORKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

About Oruka Therapeutics

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $26.47 on Monday. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.