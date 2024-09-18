Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 3.6%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 490,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,231,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,716,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 226,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 71,706 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after buying an additional 357,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 75,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

