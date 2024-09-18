Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.22

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.22 and last traded at C$24.76, with a volume of 117723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -52.00%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

