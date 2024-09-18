Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.88

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 696509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.62.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Price Performance

Osisko Mining Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 41.64 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.36.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.