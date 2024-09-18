OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.60

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

OSRAM Licht Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

