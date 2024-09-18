Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.31

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 5112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.6141 dividend. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
