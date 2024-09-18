Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 3,197,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 902,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.54 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

