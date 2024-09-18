Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 3,197,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 902,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBD
Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford BioDynamics
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Stock Average Calculator
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.