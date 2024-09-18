Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.55

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
