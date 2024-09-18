Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 328,553 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 263,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

About Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.81%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 98.02%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.