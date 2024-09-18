Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Up 10.6%

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.81 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.68 ($0.22). 8,261,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 3,923,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.08 ($0.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 11.3 %

About Pantheon Resources

The stock has a market capitalization of £161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

