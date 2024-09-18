Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,375.45 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,388.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,286.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,271.82.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

