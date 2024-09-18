Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 987 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNY opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

