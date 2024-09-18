Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 4,050 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

IBIT stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

