Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 473 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,787,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,288 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after acquiring an additional 58,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

