Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 5,722 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 175.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after buying an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,895,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

