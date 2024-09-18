Parallel Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

