Parallel Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $328,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBMP opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

