Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,406 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after acquiring an additional 730,112 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $317,979,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

