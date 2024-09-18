Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SEA by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,606.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

