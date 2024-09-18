Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $349.87 million, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

