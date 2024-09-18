Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.38.

PKI opened at C$35.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.46. Parkland has a one year low of C$34.50 and a one year high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

