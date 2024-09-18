Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Sells $46,694.00 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $46,694.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,970,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 25,631 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $18,710.63.

Passage Bio Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ PASG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 143,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,009. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in Passage Bio by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,057,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 211,758 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 59.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 356,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,656 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 581,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 482,595 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

