Payam Zamani Acquires 1,580,180 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani purchased 1,580,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5,420,020.00 per share, with a total value of $8,564,607,203,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,151,400,329,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

About Inspirato

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Inspirato Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ISPO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned approximately 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.