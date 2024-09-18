PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.07 and last traded at $70.08. 1,233,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,030,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in PayPal by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

