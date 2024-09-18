PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.8%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.07 and last traded at $72.33. Approximately 2,985,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,943,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

