PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 0.1% Higher

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.94 and last traded at $98.51. 1,095,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,664,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

PDD Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.97. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,128,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,322,000 after buying an additional 348,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,408,000 after purchasing an additional 97,648 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in PDD by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PDD by 16.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,237,000 after purchasing an additional 826,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PDD by 49.8% in the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

