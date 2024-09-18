Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock Position Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,068 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 39,868 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.10% of Peabody Energy worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,286 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 483.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,448 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,386.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 632,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after buying an additional 618,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after buying an additional 531,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.