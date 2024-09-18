Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $196.51 and last traded at $194.27. Approximately 133,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 385,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $187.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Penumbra Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.80.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $159,614.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,026.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $159,614.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,026.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock worth $3,888,852. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 439.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 145,364 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 126,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.