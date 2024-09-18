Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.62

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.62 and last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 262008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $244,380,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Perficient by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $128,064,000 after buying an additional 404,154 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $78,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

