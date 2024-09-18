Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 33,686 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,843,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,913,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

NYSE PFGC opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

