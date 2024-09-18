Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 4%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 62,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 125,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15,940.96% and a net margin of 96.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

