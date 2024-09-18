Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $29.93. 6,192,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 37,819,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a PE ratio of -498.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 531,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,071 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

