Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.
Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Up 1.5 %
PBSV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 1,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.
About Pharma-Bio Serv
