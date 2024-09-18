Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Up 1.5 %

PBSV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 1,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

