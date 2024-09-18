Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Up 10.4%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.86 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.86 ($0.26). Approximately 858,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 938,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.42. The firm has a market cap of £35.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

