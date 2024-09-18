Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Increased to GBX 510 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 505 ($6.67) to GBX 510 ($6.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON PHNX traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 541 ($7.15). The company had a trading volume of 3,460,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 581.22 ($7.68). The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,864.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 549.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 523.04.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

