PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.53

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.53 and last traded at $95.25, with a volume of 60707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

