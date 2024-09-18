PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.85

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 11112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 2.81% of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.