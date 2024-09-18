PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 92,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 67,006 shares.The stock last traded at $99.62 and had previously closed at $99.85.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 63.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

